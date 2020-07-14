Fed. Circ. Upholds Dana-Farber's IP Inventorship Victory

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that a pair of American scientists should be named as co-inventors on six patents involved in Nobel Prize-winning cancer research, finding Ono Pharmaceutical was trying to push "an unnecessarily heightened inventorship standard." In a victory for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Federal Circuit panel unanimously concluded that Gordon Freeman and Clive Wood should be named alongside Japanese researchers as co-inventors. The precedential opinion concludes that they made significant contributions toward discovering the existence of a protein that later spawned a new cancer treatment. "Dana-Farber is very pleased with the Federal Circuit's unanimous affirmance in this...

