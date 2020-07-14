States' Case To Be Bellwether In Generic Drug Price-Fix MDL

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation for price-fixing allegations in the generic drug industry has selected a case from state attorneys general to serve as a bellwether along with three private cases centered on individual drugs. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe issued an order Monday adopting the report and recommendation of a special master that put the cases on parallel tracks toward trial, a move the states and private plaintiffs have been pushing for over the objections of the drugmakers. "The court agrees with the approach set out in [the report], which will require plaintiffs to prove that they...

