Google Offers EU Fixes For $2B Fitbit Deal

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Google has submitted proposed commitments to address concerns from the European Union's antitrust enforcer about the tech giant's planned $2.1 billion purchase of fitness tracking device maker Fitbit, according to a posting on the European Commission's website. The commitments, submitted Monday, come after the commission was first notified of the merger last month. The agreement was initially announced in November and entails Google acquiring all of Fitbit's "issued and outstanding shares" for over $2 billion. The submission also comes three weeks before the European Commission's Aug. 8 provisional deadline for its review of the merger. The commission did not detail the commitments,...

