NY Town Can't Block $500M Gas Pipeline

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An upstate New York town can't prevent a pipeline operator from constructing a compressor station by denying it a building permit, because the town's requirements are preempted by the Natural Gas Act, a federal court ruled on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny held that the town of Pendleton, which is just outside Buffalo, New York, can't hold up construction for a $500 million gas pipeline proposed by National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. and its unit Empire Pipeline Inc. The court held the proposed project's clearance from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission supersedes local permitting requirements. National Fuel and Empire's proposed 100-mile Northern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS