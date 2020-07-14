9th Circ. Revives Kaiser Hearing Loss Benefits Coverage Fight

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday partially resurrected a proposed class action claiming Kaiser wrongly refuses to cover any hearing loss treatment except cochlear implants, ruling that the policyholders had failed to show that Kaiser's plans are discriminatory but that it may be possible for them to amend their complaint to do so. Named plaintiffs Andrea Schmitt and Elizabeth Mohundro claimed that the design of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington discriminates against them and other hearing disabled people in violation of the Affordable Care Act's nondiscrimination mandate, according to their 2017 complaint. In particular, they said that the categorical exclusion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS