3rd Circ. Won't Rehear Ruling That Survey Faxes Violate TCPA

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit denied a market research firm and its former parent's request for an en banc rehearing on Tuesday, following a divided panel decision that ruled unwanted faxes seeking individuals' participation in market surveys violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Ten of the circuit court's 14 judges denied M Science LLC and its former owner ITG Inc.'s request, while U.S. Circuit Judges Thomas L. Ambro, Kent A. Jordan, Cheryl A. Krause and Stephanos Bibas said they would grant a rehearing. U.S. Circuit Judge Morton I. Greenberg separately voted to deny a rehearing before the panel that heard the case....

