As Racist Brands Fall, Will Some Try To Revive Them?

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- As companies across the country abandon racist names and logos, the limits of trademark law raise a frustrating new possibility: that others will try to relaunch the offensive brands under new management. Following weeks of protest against racial injustice after the police killing of George Floyd, the Quaker Oats Co. announced last month that it would change the name and logo of Aunt Jemima, a 130-year-old pancake and syrup brand long criticized for being rooted in racial stereotypes. In the weeks since, others have followed suit. Mars Inc. said it would rethink Uncle Ben's rice, which has faced similar accusations; the...

