Walmart Sued Over Allegedly Undisclosed Data Breach

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Walmart's shoddy digital security practices led to the exposure of sensitive personal data belonging to an untold number of customers, including the lead plaintiff in a proposed class action in California federal court, who said he found his information for sale on the dark web. Lavarious Gardiner, the San Francisco man who filed the suit Friday, claimed that Walmart's online platform is riddled with security flaws that allowed hackers to steal sensitive information from people who have an account with the retail giant. He says "over two million" accounts are for sale on the dark web, including his own. Gardiner also...

