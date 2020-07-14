Improper Testimony Won Pa. Mesh Case For J&J, Panel Told

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia jury's decision to clear a Johnson & Johnson unit in a pelvic mesh injury case last year was founded on testimony from a treating doctor who was improperly allowed to opine that the implant hadn't caused her patient's injuries, a state appeals court heard on Tuesday. Ruxandra Laidacker, an attorney with Kline & Specter PC representing plaintiff Malgorzata Krolikowski, told the Pennsylvania Superior Court that a trial judge had improperly treated her client's treating physician as an expert witness and allowed her to testify that the pelvic mesh device at issue in the lawsuit had not caused any complications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS