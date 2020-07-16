LA Judge Will Mull Claims Of Racism Against Receiver

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge has said he would consider allegations from one of two feuding brothers that a receiver appointed to oversee an asset sale for their Los Angeles billboard company demonstrated racism against people connected to the company and should be removed. In a recent minute order, Judge James C. Chalfant said he would take motions on Regency Outdoor Advertising co-owner Brian Kennedy's effort to remove the court-appointed receiver, Bill Howell of HAI Advisors Inc., in anticipation of an already scheduled September hearing. But the judge in his July 14 order denied an ex parte application to remove Howell, citing a...

