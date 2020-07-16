Zurich Slams Ocwen's 7th Circ. Bid For TCPA Suit Coverage

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. has urged the Seventh Circuit to rule it has no duty to defend Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC in a suit accusing Ocwen of invading a debtor's privacy with repeated robocalls, arguing the lower court correctly found that policy exclusions bar coverage. In a response brief Wednesday, Zurich told the Seventh Circuit to uphold an Illinois federal court's ruling that all allegations, especially the privacy invasion claims against Ocwen, fall within the "violation of communication or information law" exclusions in the policies. Ocwen held six commercial general liability policies with Zurich. In January 2015, debtor Tracee Beecroft sued...

