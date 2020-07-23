Ad Watchdog On Prowl Against Overblown 5G Claims

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Verizon promises throngs of sports fans the "most powerful 5G experience in America" when they hit their favorite stadiums, and that its customers will soon see "ultrafast" 5G popping up in cities all over the country. AT&T touts the arrival of a "5G evolution." They're all ad claims that create a certain buzz around so-called fifth generation wireless technology — and maybe a sense that the zooming-fast speeds are already widely available. A national industry-sponsored group that self-regulates advertising has heard a number of challenges to these and other wireless ads and found that, rather than informing consumers, they exaggerate the availability...

