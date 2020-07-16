NY Firm Says CFPB Is 'Frankenstein's Monster' To Be Stopped

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm battling a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigative demand told a federal judge the agency remains unconstitutionally structured after its recent trip to the U.S. Supreme Court and is now a "Frankenstein's monster" that should not be allowed to continue terrorizing the firm. In a brief filed in New York federal court on Wednesday, the Law Offices of Crystal Moroney PC urged U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas to reject an effort by the CFPB to force the New City, New York-based firm to fully comply with a November administrative subpoena issued as part of an investigation into...

