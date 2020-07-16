7th Circ. Revives VA Worker's Suit Over Delayed Van Request

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday revived a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employee's claim that the agency unreasonably delayed its response to his disability accommodation request for a new van, but upheld the dismissal of claims that the VA's delay constituted race and gender discrimination. A three-judge panel ruled that Wisconsin veteran and VA case manager Scott McCray had raised a plausible claim that the department unlawfully failed to accommodate his request for a different van to transport veterans. According to the opinion, the VA first gave him a vehicle in worse condition about five months after his initial request, but...

