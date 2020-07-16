Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Revives VA Worker's Suit Over Delayed Van Request

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday revived a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employee's claim that the agency unreasonably delayed its response to his disability accommodation request for a new van, but upheld the dismissal of claims that the VA's delay constituted race and gender discrimination.

A three-judge panel ruled that Wisconsin veteran and VA case manager Scott McCray had raised a plausible claim that the department unlawfully failed to accommodate his request for a different van to transport veterans. According to the opinion, the VA first gave him a vehicle in worse condition about five months after his initial request, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!