Reservation Ruling Shows Gorsuch's Tribal Rights Support

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- On July 9, the last day of the October term, the U.S. Supreme Court released the highly anticipated decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, declaring that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation lands, reserved since the 19th century, remain a Native American reservation and are thus considered "Indian country" for the purposes of the Major Crimes Act, or MCA. It's the most significant sovereignty decision in Oklahoma history. It also solidifies Justice Neil Gorsuch as the court's emerging modern champion of tribal treaty rights. Justices, judges and federal Native American law advocates will surely quote McGirt for generations to come. The decision is a...

