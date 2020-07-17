The Major Antitrust Conduct Cases Of 2020 So Far

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- It's been a busy year for antitrust matters, with an unusually heavy cluster of monopolization cases brought by the Federal Trade Commission and probes by federal and state investigators into alleged abuses of market power by Facebook, Google and other tech platforms. Other big cases include litigation that could resolve a split between U.S. competition enforcers over the role antitrust law plays in intellectual property disputes, another addressing the extent to which individuals can be held liable for maintaining illegal monopolies and one examining whether competition law imposes any kind of duty on companies to do business with rivals. There are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS