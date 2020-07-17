7th Circ. Upholds Sentences In Gas Station Flipping Scheme

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has affirmed the punishment doled out to two men who falsified tax and bank loan documents as a part of a scheme to flip Illinois gas stations for massive profits and defraud a bank and the Small Business Administration. A panel of the court said Thursday that a district judge took great care in sentencing Charnpal Ghuman and Aga Khan for their roles in the scheme, and upheld the terms of the sentences with one exception. Each was convicted of bank fraud in 2019, and Ghuman also pled guilty to filing a false tax return. He was sentenced to...

