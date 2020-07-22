Real Estate Rumors: Starwood, Dalfen, Eaton Vance

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Starwood Property Trust Inc. is in talks to sell nearly $2 billion in energy infrastructure loans, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The REIT is in talks to sell the loans it bought from General Electric Co. in 2018, and most of the borrowers are U.S.-based companies, Bloomberg reported. Dalfen Industrial has purchased a 236,553-square-foot distribution warehouse in Riviera Beach, Florida, for $25.3 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 3774 Interstate Park Road N., which sits on 14.4 acres, and the seller is an entity affiliated with Serta Simmons...

