Real Estate Rumors: Dalan, Publix, Asi Cymbal

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Bruman Realty has gone under contract to sell a portfolio of Brooklyn rental buildings for $1.25 billion to Dalan Management, the Real Deal reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The 14-building portfolio has a total of 1.5 million square feet and roughly 1,275 residential rental units, and is one of the largest ever multifamily portfolio deals in Brooklyn, according to the report. The properties are located across northern and central Brooklyn, Real Deal reported. Publix Super Markets is hoping to tear down much of a shopping center in Kendall, Florida, and build a larger grocery store there, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS