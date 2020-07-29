Real Estate Rumors: Toast, Viking, PSD Automotive

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Toast, which designs software used by restaurants, is seeking to sublease roughly 25,000 square feet of space in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Wednesday. The firm is hoping to sublease half of the roughly 50,000 square feet it leased six months ago at 515 N. State St., a 29-story tower owned by Beacon Capital Partners and Ivanhoe Cambridge, according to the report. Viking Capital has purchased a Washington, D.C., apartment building for $19.1 million, Viking Capital's first D.C.-area purchase, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The deal is for The Griffin, a 49-unit building at 3801 Georgia Ave. N.W., and the...

