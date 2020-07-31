Real Estate Rumors: Longpoint, Alexandria, CEMEX

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Longpoint Realty Partners has purchased a 98,471 square-foot Miami-Dade County retail center for $11.65 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for a Fresco y Más-anchored property in Naranja Lakes in the southern part of the county, and the seller is an entity affiliated with North Carolina-based investment firm FRIC Group, according to the report. The City of Alexandria, Virginia, has inked a 15-year lease for 215,806 square feet in the city, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The city is leasing space at 4850 Mark Center Drive, which is owned by Institute for Defense Analyses, according...

