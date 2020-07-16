Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue Asks Court To Say No To New Classes In Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma asked a New York bankruptcy judge Thursday to reject requests to allow five claims by classes of alleged opioid victims in its Chapter 11 case, saying adding new classes would be an unnecessary, last-minute complication.

Purdue said in its filing that additional class certifications are unnecessary, arguing that the putative class members — schools, hospitals, insurance ratepayers, Native American tribes and the parents of children with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, a condition caused by neonatal drug withdrawal — are, at this point, on notice of their ability to file individual claims against the drugmaker.

"Their rights, whatever they might...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

