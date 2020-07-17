11th Circ. Turned FCA Into 'Mercenary Tool,' Nursing Co. Says

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A nursing home manager attempting to undo a $348 million False Claims Act jury verdict in a Medicare billing suit told the Eleventh Circuit that the appellate court's decision to reinstate the award turned the FCA into a "mercenary tool for quasi-criminal enforcement of secret investors' agendas." Whistleblower Angela Ruckh didn't have standing to appeal a district judge's decision to overturn the verdict against CMC II LLC because she entered into a litigation funding agreement in which she partially reassigned her interest in the case to that funder, the company said Thursday in a bid for en banc rehearing of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS