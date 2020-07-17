BoA Faces Class Suit Alleging It Botched Bankruptcy Reports

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Bank of America NA consumer has filed a proposed class action over claims the bank inaccurately listed him as having filed for bankruptcy and refused to correct his credit report. William Norman Brooks III told a California federal court Thursday that when his bank confused him with someone with a similar name who did file for bankruptcy, Brooks informed the bank of its error. However, he was ultimately still denied a personal loan and watched his hard-earned credit score plummet, leading him to file suit against the bank for violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act and other state laws....

