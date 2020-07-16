DC Judge Suggests Settlement In Soldier Citizenship Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle closed an eventful hearing Thursday afternoon by hinting that her retirement was impending and suggesting that the parties simply settle the case since several attorneys on either side were poised to take leave or move on to new positions soon. "You ought to just settle it, or the case will go to a new judge in the next month or two," the D.C. federal judge said at the close of the three-hour hearing. "It might be all new faces the next go-round." The case, which accuses the military of slowing down immigrant soldiers' paths to...

