Realtors Association Beats Rival's Bid To Halt Listing Policy

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors and two of its affiliates defeated a smaller competitor's bid to block a new rule prohibiting members from privately marketing properties without using the association's listing service, after a California judge ruled the challenger offered little to support its antitrust allegations. In a three-page order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria denied Top Agent Network's preliminary injunction request over the Clear Cooperation Policy that the NAR adopted last year and that was enacted May 1 by the California Association of Realtors and the San Francisco Association of Realtors. The judge found that TAN, a members-only platform...

