Clifford Chance Atty Criticized Over Oligarch Prison Bid

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 9:07 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday dismissed claims that Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska breached a court order tied to a $95 million arbitration award, in a ruling that criticized a Clifford Chance attorney who represented Deripaska's former business associate for lacking objectivity. Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska pauses during an interview in January. A London judge on Friday tossed an attempt to have the billionaire industrialist committed to prison over claims he breached a court order. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The ruling comes after High Court Judge Andrew Baker tossed an attempt by Vladimir Chernukhin, a former deputy finance minister in Russia,...

