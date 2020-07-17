Industry Groups Pan Colo. Trump Water Rule Injunction

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Business groups have blasted a federal court's ruling that enjoined the Trump administration's rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act, telling the Tenth Circuit on Thursday that the result put industry in a precarious position based on a suspect interpretation of a U.S. Supreme Court case. The American Farm Bureau, American Petroleum Institute and a dozen other industry associations said U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez reached the wrong conclusion in June when he said the outcome in the fractured 2006 Supreme Court case Rapanos v. U.S. foreclosed the Trump administration's interpretation of the Clean Water Act that forms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS