Cox Accuses Dish Of Trying To Air Its Stations For Free

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Dish Network is trying to get away with illegally transmitting Cox Media Group's content while the pair battle out a contract dispute in Illinois federal court by wielding an unrelated restraining order in an "unprecedented fashion," according to Cox. The "brazen" copyright violations aren't protected by the temporary restraining order handed down by a state court judge, according to the language of the TRO itself, the media conglomerate told an Illinois federal court Thursday. The temporary restraining order maintains that it "does not prevent any defendant from asserting a right to monetary relief for copyright infringement," with the court saying it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS