Alcatel-Lucent's False Income Claims Doom NJ Tax Appeal

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Alcatel-Lucent USA cannot challenge the denial of its farmland tax assessment bid for a portion of its North American headquarters because the telecommunications giant intentionally did not disclose information to a municipal tax assessor about income derived from the property, a New Jersey state appeals court said Friday. The panel upheld a Tax Court order dismissing the company's appeal of the denial of its 2014 farmland assessment application, finding that state statute N.J.S.A. 54:4-34 barred the challenge since the business submitted a "false or fraudulent account" to the Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, tax assessor by purposely omitting rental income from a...

