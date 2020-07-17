Qatar Airways Can't Escape Music Copyright Suit In UK

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 6:18 PM BST) -- A major copyright infringement case brought by a music royalties society over the use of its members' repertoire on Qatar Airways flights should be heard in the English courts, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Colin Briss dismissed Qatar Airways Group QCS' attempts to have the case thrown out for being in the wrong jurisdiction, instead ruling that The Performing Right Society Ltd. can continue its suit in London's High Court. PRS is seeking damages from the state-owned Qatari airline for using its members' catalog without a music license in place. Airlines are generally granted licenses by copyright collecting societies based...

