ETP Pipeline Took Land Without Due Process, La. Court Rules

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana pipeline "eviscerated" protections written into the state's process for taking private property for pipelines and violated the constitutional rights of landowners by unlawfully starting construction, a state appeals court has ruled. Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC, a joint venture between Energy Transfer Partners LP and Phillips 66 Partners LP, violated property owners' right to due process when it completed 90% of the construction needed on land prior to initiating the court proceedings needed to do so, Louisiana's Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. Bayou Bridge is a 163-mile underground pipeline that extends a network of pipelines owned by ETP,...

