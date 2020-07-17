Apple Infringing Wireless Audio Patents, One-E-Way Says

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A company whose founder claims he first conceived of wireless headphone technology in the late 1990s after noticing outdoor exercisers struggling with audio wires sued Apple for patent infringement on Thursday, saying the tech giant's Airpods, Airpods Pro, HomePod and Beats products infringe two of the company's patents. One-E-Way Inc. claims in the lawsuit that the patents are family members that trace back in the same chain to 2001 and that it first informed the tech giant of potential infringement in 2014, soon after Apple acquired Beats Electronics. The patents "address several problems, including reducing interference so that each wireless user...

