Groups Urge House To Nix Ligado Prohibition In Defense Bill

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Wireless and consumer protection groups have urged House leaders to abandon provisions tucked into a major defense policy bill that would undercut the Federal Communications Commission's decision allowing satellite provider Ligado to operate a 5G network. According to a Thursday letter, at least two sections of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which sets out broad defense budget and policy provisions, would pull rank on the FCC to stop the commission's already-greenlighted plans for a network in a swath of satellite spectrum known as the L-Band. Using the policy bill to unilaterally reverse the FCC's determination would "undermine federal law and...

