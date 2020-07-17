Atty Denies Trying To Intimidate Flight Attendant Witness

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing a fired flight attendant in a dispute with Southwest Airlines has hit back against the airline's bid to remove him from the case for allegedly trying to use a process server to intimidate a witness, telling the court the service was proper and the sanctions motion was the true intimidation tactic. Matthew B. Gilliam of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation Inc. told the court on Thursday that contrary to Southwest's "speculation" that he had discerned the whereabouts of the witness, flight attendant Audrey Stone, through underhanded means, in fact, two separate parties had provided that...

