Trump Admin. Told To Restore DACA After High Court Ruling

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to restore an Obama-era program shielding certain undocumented immigrants from deportation, a decision that takes its cues from the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that the program was unlawfully ended. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm ordered the Trump administration to revive the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to its pre-Sept. 5, 2017, status and begin accepting new applications for the relief program. The decision deferred to the Supreme Court's June 18 ruling that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security hadn't sufficiently explained why it had terminated the program, according to...

