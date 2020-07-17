Maine Public Channel Law Tramples Cable Act, Industry Says

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A cable industry group fighting a Maine law requiring cable providers to make public and educational stations easier to find in channel lineups and to expand cable lines in less populous areas has told the First Circuit that the mandate runs counter to federal law. NCTA — The Internet & Television Association argued that a lower court had erred in refusing to block the law, saying in a brief on Thursday that the statute tramples on the federal Cable Act. "In finding these provisions not preempted, the district court ignored the balance Congress struck in the Cable Act," NCTA said. "The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS