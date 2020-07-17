Judge Tentatively Certifies Class Denied Asylum Access

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tentatively ruled that immigrants suing the federal government for not being allowed to apply for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border can proceed as a class, finding that their claims meet the criteria for class certification. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said Thursday that even though the immigrants alleged that U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexico officials used different practices to stop them from applying for asylum, their claims involved the same issues of law qualifying them for class certification. Each of the practices used by CBP and Mexico officials, including a metering policy in which the...

