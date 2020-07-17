Uber Kicks To Arb. Or Axes Most Of Drivers' Classification Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday sent to arbitration or dismissed many putative class claims brought by Uber Technologies Inc. drivers who say they were misclassified as independent contractors, ruling that the workers are beholden to 2015 or 2019 arbitration provisions or are precluded by the O'Connor v. Uber settlement. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton allowed only Private Attorney General Act claims to remain in the district court but stayed those claims pending the outcome of arbitration findings on a slew of other claims, including alleged violations to the Fair Labor Standards Act. The group of 48 drivers sought in...

