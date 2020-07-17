Insurer Launches Bid To DQ Firm In $35M Coverage Fight

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Security National Insurance Co. told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday that Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender LLP's work on behalf of a sister company warranted disqualifying the firm from pursuing claims against the insurer over coverage for a construction accident. Langsam Stevens filed suit against SNIC on behalf of Westminster Insurance Co. in May, seeking to disclaim coverage for a $35 million personal injury claim being pursued by two maintenance workers injured in a fall. But SNIC, which is operated as a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services Inc., argued in a motion Friday that Langsam Stevens' work for fellow AmTrust...

