Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Launches Bid To DQ Firm In $35M Coverage Fight

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Security National Insurance Co. told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday that Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender LLP's work on behalf of a sister company warranted disqualifying the firm from pursuing claims against the insurer over coverage for a construction accident.

Langsam Stevens filed suit against SNIC on behalf of Westminster Insurance Co. in May, seeking to disclaim coverage for a $35 million personal injury claim being pursued by two maintenance workers injured in a fall.

But SNIC, which is operated as a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services Inc., argued in a motion Friday that Langsam Stevens' work for fellow AmTrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!