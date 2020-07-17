Putnam Workers' Attys Ask For $4M In Fees After ERISA Deal

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The lawyers representing a class of current and former Putnam Investments LLC workers asked a Massachusetts federal court Friday for about $4.2 million in fees for their work that led to a $12.5 million settlement following a five-year legal battle over the company's alleged mismanagement of its 401(k) plan. The attorneys from Nichols Kaster PLLP and Block & Leviton LLP lodged their request for fees roughly three months after U.S. District Judge William G. Young preliminarily approved the settlement reached in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. The motion noted that the attorneys defeated a motion to dismiss, secured class...

