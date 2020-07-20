Chinese Wind Co. Wants Justices To Review $63M Arb. Award

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The American arm of China's state-run aerospace corporation asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Fifth Circuit's affirmation of a ruling enforcing a $62.9 million arbitral award, arguing the process was unfair and based on the acts of nonsignatories. Catic USA Inc., which has corporate ties to the company that operates China's state-run aviation, said the award was issued through a fatally flawed process and questioned whether the actions of foreign affiliates should have been considered by arbitrators and reviewed by the courts. It filed one of two related petitions that were docketed Friday asking the justices to hear objections...

