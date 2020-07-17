Qualcomm's All-White Male Board Slapped With Investor Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm has failed to foster diversity among its top brass and throughout the company, claims a proposed class of investors suing the tech behemoth Friday in California federal court, saying that despite the company's statements in favor of diversity and inclusion, not a single Black director sits on the board. Qualcomm shareholder Becky Kiger says its not just that Qualcomm is one of the few remaining large, publicly traded companies without a single Black director, but that women and other minority groups are also facing discrimination throughout the company. Plaintiffs say the current Qualcomm board of directors isn't far from this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS