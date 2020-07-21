GPB Says Investor Claims Must Be Brought In NY State Court

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- GPB Capital told a Texas federal judge on Monday that it should not have to face a proposed shareholder class action in the Lone Star State because when GPB Capital fund investors purchased their shares, they agreed to only bring claims in New York state court. In a July 20 dismissal bid — some of which echoes a January dismissal bid in a separate but similar Texas case the company is facing — GPB Capital and nine of its funds told U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel that the purchasers of limited partnership interests in the GPB funds signed subscription agreements containing...

