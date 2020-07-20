7th Circ. Backs FedEx Win In ADA Suit Over Lifting Duties

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld FedEx's victory in a lawsuit alleging that it fired a worker because a disability prevented her from picking up heavy packages, setting aside concerns about whether a specific lifting requirement was an "essential function" of the job. A three-judge panel said Friday that a lower court properly granted summary judgment to Federal Express Corp. in Janet Kotaska's Americans with Disabilities Act suit because she failed to show that she was qualified for the job that requires handlers to lift packages up to 75 pounds over their waist or shoulders. Because Kotaska's shoulder condition prevented her from lifting...

