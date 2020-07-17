Jeremy Roenick Says NBC Firing Was Because He's Straight

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Former NHL star Jeremy Roenick on Friday hit NBC Sports with a wrongful termination suit, saying he was fired after joking about having a threesome with a colleague on a Barstool Sports podcast, even though gay and female employees who made similar comments haven't faced any repercussions. Roenick, 50, played 18 seasons in the NHL before retiring in 2009. NBC Sports hired him in 2010 as a studio analyst, and since then he's also worked as an announcer and commentator, according to his complaint lodged in New York state court. All was well with his NBC career until his "world was...

