Russian Tech Exec Says Steele Behind Leak Of Trump Dossier

Law360, London (July 20, 2020, 10:25 PM BST) -- Christopher Steele used an intermediary to leak his infamous Trump dossier to BuzzFeed and others, a Russian technology executive claimed Monday at the start of a libel trial over allegations in the report linking the Russian national to cybercrime and the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Aleksej Gubarev's lawyer, Andrew Caldecott QC of 5RB Barristers, said during his opening statement for the five-day trial that Steele worked behind the scenes to get the report's allegations out to the public. That included "pulling [the] strings" of the man who subsequently copped to leaking the document, a former aide to U.S. Sen. John McCain...

