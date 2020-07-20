Microsoft Accused Of Giving Business User Data To Facebook

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Microsoft shares its business customers' emails, contacts and other sensitive data with Facebook and other third parties without consent and in violation of the federal Wiretap Act and Stored Communications Act, customers have alleged in California federal court. The group of California-based businesses and business owners behind the proposed class action said Friday the tech behemoth deceived them when it repeatedly promised that their cloud-based data on the Office 365 and Exchange Online software services would never be shared with third parties, and then turned around and shared their data with Facebook and others. Contrary to Microsoft's representations and without its...

