Heard Testifies In Depp Libel Trial She Feared For Her Life

Law360, London (July 20, 2020, 7:43 PM BST) -- Actress Amber Heard said Monday there were times in her five-year relationship with ex-husband Johnny Depp when she feared for her life, testifying in a London trial over the actor's libel claims against The Sun for an article claiming he abused her. The actress, who began dating Depp in 2011, claimed he first hit her about a year into their tumultuous relationship and by the time she filed a restraining order against the actor in May 2016, she was "petrified" of him. Her testimony kicked off the third week in the High Court case. Depp is suing the publishers of The...

