Jaguar Wants Diesel Filter Defect Suit Left In The Dust

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC is asking a New Jersey federal court to throw out a suit saying that it knowingly sold vehicles with a defective diesel filter, saying the proposed class action's "potpourri" of allegations are speculation that don't support the claims. In a motion filed Friday, Jaguar slammed the suit led by Daoud Shaaya, saying that throughout the complaint he fails to specify what the defect actually is, but "advances a series of conflicting concepts" to make his claims, saying that Jaguar concealed the defect, but at the same time alleging that the defect was commonly known to...

